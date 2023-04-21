FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A multi-million dollar emergency operations center building is coming to Fayetteville and will serve all of Washington County.

The Washington County Quorum Court approved $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for architecture and engineering on April 21.

But Judge Patrick Deakins says that is just seed funding and says the final cost could be up to $5.5 million.

“We do not have a permanent house for the Department of Emergency Management in Washington County right now,” said Mary Finch with the Fayetteville Housing Authority. This is our major effort to get them somewhere permanent, somewhere that they can call home and somewhere that they can exceptionally serve the people of Washington County.”

The center will be built near the Washington County Jail.