FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Workers at the Washington County Jail will get a pay boost after leaders approved spending $400,000 of federal money for it.

The Washington County Quorum Court unanimously passed an ordinance October 22, which will move over money from the American Rescue Plan to fund the raises.

Full-time employees will get a $3 per hour raise. The money will also go to hiring incentives and bonuses.