FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County is closer to receiving more than $100,000 from the State Criminal Alien Assistance Program.

The Washington County Quorum Court Finance and Budget Committee voted to approve the acceptance of the funds on October 10.

SCAAP reimburses states for correctional officer salary costs for imprisoning undocumented immigrants with at least one felony or two misdemeanor convictions for at least four days.

The ordinance is set to go before the full quorum court the next meeting is October 19.