Washington County Quorum Court considers bonuses for detention officers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Quorum Court is considering using Coronavirus Relief Fund to be used as bonuses for detention officers at the Washington County Detention Centers and Juvenile Detention Center, according to Justice of the Peace Patrick Deakins.

Deakins says the bonus would serve as a symbol of appreciation for their work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deakins mentions Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder attempted to have detention officers included along with healthcare workers when bonuses were given out in April of 2020 using relief fund money.

The proposed bonus would increase pay to $50 per day for those who worked at the detention centers from March 15, 2020 to March 15, 2021 and are still employed with the county. This would create a maximum bonus of $1,300 for one person for the entire service period.