Washington County Quorum Court passes pro-life resolution

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Quorum Court passes a pro-life resolution in a packed meeting Thursday.

Resolutions have no legal teeth. There are no abortion providers in the county, but people protested the passage.

Justice of the Peace Patrick Deakins wrote the resolution.

“If you read the resolutions very clearly, it’s clear in what it does, and that’s to promote life, let women know there is resources here for life,” Deakins said.

Justice of the Peace Evelyn Rios Stafford voted against it, saying she doesn’t agree with the message sent to women in the county.

“This resolution doesn’t do anything toward getting women the proper healthcare they need. In the past, my colleagues have voted against using the cares act money for food assistance,” Stafford said.

