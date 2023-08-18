FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Quorum Court rejects a proposal to give over $500,000 in COVID-19 relief funds to local nonprofits.

Twelve organizations filled out applications and went through a review process to get more funding, but after a five to seven vote, the quorum court decided that money could be better used elsewhere.

Justice of the Peace Beth Coger voted to use the funds for nonprofits. She says she feels like the organizations were misled.

“I was very disappointed last night with the way the majority of my colleagues voted,” Coger said. “We have taken these nonprofits, we’ve promised them, we’ve led them on, and then we’re not going to fund them. It’s sad. It just doesn’t make sense.”

Washington County resident Trudy Rust took a personal interest in the proposal and says she is disappointed in the decision.

“It was extremely ironic that yesterday was National Nonprofits Day, and our nonprofits basically got dumped on by our quorum court,” Rust said.

Several justices of the peace argued that the county needs to fund a proposed emergency operations center instead and that it has no obligation to fund the nonprofits.