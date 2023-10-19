FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Quorum Court votes on October 19 to move forward with spending thousands of dollars to fight two Freedom of Information Act lawsuits against it.

Justice of the Peace Beth Coger sued the county twice for violating the FOIA and the judges in both cases ruled in favor. The county has said it plans to appeal those rulings.

The quorum court approved moving $20,000 to the county attorney’s budget so it can do that. If the county accepted the rulings and paid what the judges ordered, it would cost the county about $6,500.