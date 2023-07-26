FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Election Commission prepares for an upcoming special election.

Election commissioners met on July 26 to discuss the order of the candidates on the ballot and where people will vote.

“When you’re prepping for one of these smaller elections with just one race, and four candidates and three polling sites, we have to sit back,” said Jennifer Price, director of elections. “We make a schedule just like we do for every other election with our deadlines, our goals, everything that we need to accomplish, and we stick to that so that we don’t inadvertently forget something.”

Voters will decide on November 14 who will fill an empty seat on the Fayetteville City Council. They will choose between David Phillips, S. Robert Smith, Robert “Bob” Stafford and Katherine M. Sager.

The Ward 1, Position 1 seat became vacant after former councilmember Sonia Harvey resigned in June.

