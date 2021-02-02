Washington County rental assistance now available

News
Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – You can apply for rental assistance starting this week if you live in Washington County.

The county got more than $7 million from the federal government to help people affected by the pandemic.

Starting Thursday, you can apply with the Fayetteville Housing Authority.

The Springdale Housing Authority will also take applications, but has not set a date yet.

The funds cannot be used for mortgage payments and priority will be given to people based on their income level.

“Not everyone will be eligible but these organizations will be able to help quickly identify those people that are in need in those rgoups that can receive the money,” County Attorney Brian Lester said.

Lester said the money will be a big help, but he thinks the need in the area is still far greater than what has been allotted.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers