Washington County rental assistance now available

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – You can apply for rental assistance starting this week if you live in Washington County.

The county got more than $7 million from the federal government to help people affected by the pandemic.

Starting Thursday, you can apply with the Fayetteville Housing Authority.

The Springdale Housing Authority will also take applications, but has not set a date yet.

The funds cannot be used for mortgage payments and priority will be given to people based on their income level.

“Not everyone will be eligible but these organizations will be able to help quickly identify those people that are in need in those rgoups that can receive the money,” County Attorney Brian Lester said.

Lester said the money will be a big help, but he thinks the need in the area is still far greater than what has been allotted.