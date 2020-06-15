Washington County reports 4 additional deaths due to COVID-19, 18 total

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County Coroner Roger Morris says four additional deaths were reported this weekend due to COVID-19.

Washington County is now reporting 18 deaths. The four deaths that occurred since Thursday are listed below.

  • 48-year-old Hispanic man from Springdale died June 11 at home
  • 33-year-old Marshallese woman from Springdale died June 12
  • 47-year-old Marshallese man from Springdale died June 13
  • 96-year-old Hispanic man from Springdale died June 13

Morris said he is waiting for medical records to determine if the victims had underlying health conditions. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers