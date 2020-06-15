Washington County reports 4 additional deaths due to COVID-19, 18 total

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County Coroner Roger Morris says four additional deaths were reported this weekend due to COVID-19.
Washington County is now reporting 18 deaths. The four deaths that occurred since Thursday are listed below.
- 48-year-old Hispanic man from Springdale died June 11 at home
- 33-year-old Marshallese woman from Springdale died June 12
- 47-year-old Marshallese man from Springdale died June 13
- 96-year-old Hispanic man from Springdale died June 13
Morris said he is waiting for medical records to determine if the victims had underlying health conditions.