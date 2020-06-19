Washington County reports 6 additional deaths due to COVID-19, 24 total

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County Coroner Roger Morris said he has seen an additional 6 deaths from COVID-19 since Monday.
- 70-year-old Marshallese man from Springdale died June 15
- 85-year-old white woman from Springdale died June 16
- 52-year-old Marshallese man from Springdale died June 17
- 39-year-old Marshallese man from Springdale died June 18
- 40-year-old Marshallese woman from Springdale died June 18
- 68-year-old Hispanic man from Springdale died June 19
So far, Washington County has seen 24 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.