Washington County reports 6 additional deaths due to COVID-19, 24 total

News

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County Coroner Roger Morris said he has seen an additional 6 deaths from COVID-19 since Monday. 

  • 70-year-old Marshallese man from Springdale died June 15
  • 85-year-old white woman from Springdale died June 16
  • 52-year-old Marshallese man from Springdale died June 17
  • 39-year-old Marshallese man from Springdale died June 18
  • 40-year-old Marshallese woman from Springdale died June 18
  • 68-year-old Hispanic man from Springdale died June 19

So far, Washington County has seen 24 COVID-19 related deaths in the county. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers