Washington County reports 6 additional deaths due to COVID-19, 24 total

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County Coroner Roger Morris said he has seen an additional 6 deaths from COVID-19 since Monday.

70-year-old Marshallese man from Springdale died June 15

85-year-old white woman from Springdale died June 16

52-year-old Marshallese man from Springdale died June 17

39-year-old Marshallese man from Springdale died June 18

40-year-old Marshallese woman from Springdale died June 18

68-year-old Hispanic man from Springdale died June 19

So far, Washington County has seen 24 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.