FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) -In September, Samuel Rivera Lopez was approved for Washington County Rental Assistance.

However, since then, Rivera Lopez says he hasn’t personally seen a dollar.

Due to the lack of payment, his landlord tried to evict him.

“So it was either pay $3,000 or give up everything,” says Rivera Lopez.

Washington County says the lack of payment was due to miss filling.

“You had to make so many attempts to contact a landlord. When you got to the end of that point, you could say yeah, the landlord is clearly not going to participate, you can now get money from the ERA program,” says Washington County attorney Brian Lester.

Lester was able to confirm that after the eviction moratorium was filed, the county was able to release funds to cover his rent till June.

However, that money will not cover his late a and legal fees, leaving Rivera Lopez frustrated with the process.

“People shouldn’t have to beg to be dignified; that just doesn’t make sense,” says Rivera Lopez.

Lester says they’ve been doing the best they can, reaching out to landlords as often as they can.

If you’re also having an issue receiving Washington County Rental Assistance funds, the best thing you can do is reach out to them directly.