Washington County residents can give opinion on redistricting; ballots drawn for Arkansas Senate special election

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County residents can now give their opinion on redistricting.

Starting November 22, and continuing through November 30, people can voice their opinions on the newly-proposed map 7 which will redraw voting precincts and justice of the peace lines. These will be the proposed districts for the next 10 years.

Director of Elections Jennifer Price says it is important for people to voice their opinions.

“It’s really important for the voters and the public to let us know about what they see when they look at the map,” Price said. “Are there any adjustments that they might request?”

The election commission also conducted a ballot draw November 22 for the special election to fill the vacant District 7 seat for the Arkansas State Senate.

Ballot drawings establish the order of each candidate on the ballot on election day. November 22 was the last day to file candidacy for the seat.

In ballot order, the Democratic candidates for the seat are Derek Van Voast and Lisa Parks. Van Voast officially filed for candidacy November 22.

Republican candidates also in ballot order are: Colby Fulfer, Steve Unger, Jim Bob Duggar, and Edge Nowlin.

The primary is on December 14.