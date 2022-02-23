JOHNSON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County road crews are trying to make sure streets are as passable as they can be.

“We’ve got our road crews out there putting chips down on the road services,” Washington County Attorney Brian Lester said.

While all the trucks are out, the plows haven’t hit the streets just yet.

“You know with the ice, there’s not a lot of plowing that we can do. Plowing doesn’t do a lot of good,” Lester said.

Nonetheless, getting chips, salt, and sand on the road should make the hot spots safer.

“Getting up hills, getting down downhills, coming to a stop intersection places like that,” Lester said.

Lester says the main objective for road crews is making sure emergency services have manageable conditions.

“We slow down our responses in response to the weather but we are going to answer every call and get to the patients as quickly as we can,” said Steve Harrison with Central EMS

Officials ask drivers to keep in mind not only their safety but the safety of others who may need emergency services.

“If you do not need to absolutely get out, I would just stay home,” Lester said.

“The more vehicles that are out, the more calls we’re going to get,” Harrison said.

Lester says crews will be working on 24-hour shifts until the roads are clear and the job is done which he believes could run into the weekend.