Washington County sees spike in absentee ballot requests

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Election Commission is seeing a spike in people requesting absentee ballots.

Election Director Jennifer Price said her team has printed almost 6,000 absentee ballots, and that’s just since last week.

5,600 ballots have been printed to be exact, but the commission received over 6,000 requests.

Price said the requests started coming in after Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Arkansans worried about voting in person could choose to mail it in two months ago.

Because of this, the election commission has had to bring in more people to sort and process the ballots.

“Normally the county clerk’s office does less than 2,000 absentee ballots per general election, about two percent of the votes cast are absentee. Right now, we’re looking at a 10 to 15 percent over votes cast by absentee ballots,” said Price.

She said the deadline to request a ballot is Oct. 27, but it has to be in the hands of the election office by Nov. 3.