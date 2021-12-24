Washington County sheriff’s deputy hits, kills pedestrian in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Emergency crews responded to the area of East Huntsville Road and Hunt Lane in Fayetteville after a Washington County sheriff’s deputy reportedly hit and killed a pedestrian Friday evening.

According to Fayetteville police Sgt. Tony Murphy, a Washington County sheriff’s deputy hit and killed a pedestrian while on duty around 6:15 p.m. It’s unknown if the deputy was responding to an emergency call.

According to Central EMS, crews responded to a motor vehicle accident at 6:18 p.m. on Huntsville Road and Hunt Lane. Central EMS said one person was taken to the hospital, but they were not able to confirm their condition.

Murphy said accident reconstructionists were investigating the scene.

The driver’s and victim’s names and ages have not been released.

KNWA/FOX24 reached out to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office about the incident but has not heard back.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 as we continue to learn more.