WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Sheriffs Office is looking for a woman that was last seen Friday night.

According to a social media post, Tishina Gabriel Mendenhall, 26, was last seen on October 14 by her husband in the area of Antioch Road & S. Skylight Mountain Road in Canehill. She was wearing shorts and a black army t-shirt and was barefoot.

She is 5’6″ and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen her or know anything regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Attn. Detective Emilio Zacarias, at (479) 444-5712.