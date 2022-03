FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On March 14, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing person/welfare concern alert for Alicia Diane Miller, 40, who has not been seen in nearly two weeks.

According to a social media post, Miller is described as being 5’5″ and 139 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. She was last seen on or around March 1.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please notify the WCSO Communications Center at (479) 444-5712.