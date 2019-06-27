Washington County Sheriff’s Office Amping Up Search For Impaired Drivers

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is taking part in the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign not only during July 4, but before and after as well.

Between Friday, June 28 and Sunday, July 7, deputies with the sheriff’s office will be out full-force. Those traveling should expect to see an increased presence in law enforcement on city and county roads.

There’s zero tolerance for those who decide to drive impaired.

Authorities said drunk driving fatalities increase at night.

Those with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office offer the following tips to travelers: