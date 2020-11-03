Washington County Sheriff’s Office announces passing of K9 Ranger

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County Sheriff’s Office K9 Ranger passed away November 2.

Ranger began his service to the people of Washington County in 2011.

He worked and lived with his partner, Lieutenant Thomas (T.J.) Rennie and was trained to locate illegal drugs, find lost articles, and track lost people.

Ranger and Lt. Rennie received several awards from the National Narcotic Detector Dog Association (NNDDA) for placing very high in National Level narcotic detection competitions while competing against the best K9 teams in the country.

The Sheriff’s Office said he excelled in searching for drugs. He loved food and the White River.

Ranger accomplished a lot during his time. He located 150 pounds of marijuana in an airplane once and even found two hikers (in the dark) who had gotten lost at Lake Wedington, one of whom had a seizure disorder.

You will be missed Ranger!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers