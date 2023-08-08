FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is bringing back training and education programs for inmates at the jail.

Sheriff Jay Cantrell says the jail plans to bring back GED classes starting next August 15.

The sheriff is also looking to bring other programs in like 12-step programs for addiction.

The sheriff says he hopes these programs can help prevent inmates from returning to jail after their sentences end.

“It’s hard to fix broken thinking with a broken tool. So we are trying to get them some tools in their toolbox as they leave here,” Cantrell said.

The jail initially had some of these programs, but they were discontinued during the pandemic.