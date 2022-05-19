FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As part of National Police Week, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office is honoring officers lost in the line of duty.

The sheriff hosted a service on May 19 to give fellow officers and their families a chance to come together and remember their sacrifice.

“This really brings it home for law enforcement,” Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder said “It brings it home for their families. Probably the most important thing we try to do is we celebrate life. We mourn their loss, but we want to celebrate what they stood for.”

National Law Enforcement Week was signed into law as part of the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994.