Washington County Sheriff’s Office honors fallen officers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In Fayetteville today, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office hosts a memorial service for officers who have fallen in the line of duty.

This is an annual event that was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

Washington County Chief Deputy Jay Cantrell says it was important to bring the event back in 2021.

“We think it’s important to show our support to the family and to show the support to Northwest Arkansas that these men and women who gave that ultimate sacrifice that they didn’t die in vain,” Cantrell said. “That we’re gonna remember and we’re gonna remember their names and we’re gonna carry on that memory of the sacrifice they made.”

Personal invitations were sent out to the family members of all the fallen officers.

During the ceremony, each officer’s name was called and their family presented with a rose.