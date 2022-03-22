FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County Sheriff’s Office commended its staff with an award ceremony on March 22.

The event started with opening remarks from Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder. The men and women of Washington County were awarded for their decades of dedication, exemplifying Chief Deputy Jay Cantrall and his 40 years of service.

“This is an important time in the lives of our employees the people that Jay and I and Randall are so proud to serve beside,” Helder said.

Helder says he tries to brag on his staff and praise them on a daily basis, but the event allowed him to share their success with their families and the public.