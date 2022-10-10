WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping that happened on October 9.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, deputies received a report of an attempted kidnapping around 6:25 p.m. in rural Washington County near Lincoln.

The post describes a vehicle believed to be involved in the attempted kidnapping as a maroon or red truck with white stripes.

The suspect is described as a man with brown eyes and brown hair, wearing a camouflage gaiter mask, sweats, black and blue shoes with black laces, and a hoodie.

The post says the case is under investigation. If anyone has any information regarding the incident, contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 479-444-5712.