WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 11-year-old.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Matthew Meadors was last seen wearing a white “Rugrats” shirt and black Under Armour tennis shoes. Meadors is 5 ft. 3 in. tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has blonde hair, blue eyes and hand and feet deformities.

Matthew Meadors

The sheriff’s office says he frequents the Lincoln and Prairie Grove areas.

If anyone has any information on Meadors’ whereabouts, contact Detective A. Stewart with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 444-5712.