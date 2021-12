WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teen who went missing on December 21.

According to a Facebook post made by the sheriff’s office, James Holt, 15, left his home in south Washington County between 3-4 p.m.

Holt was last seen wearing a green hoodie, blue jeans, and gray tennis shoes.

If anyone has any information regarding Holt’s whereabouts, contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 444-5712.