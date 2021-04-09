Washington County Sheriff’s Office promotes first woman to captain

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County announces a first for the sheriff’s department.

Former Lt. Sabrina Mason has been promoted to the first female captain in the department.

Mason will serve as commander at the Washington County Jail, and has no intentions to retire anytime soon. “We have retirement at 28, but I’m going to wait and see where this job takes me, I may work longer,” Mason said.

Mason is a 23-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, having served 13 years as a lieutenant.

