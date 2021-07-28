Washington County Sheriff’s Office says woman stopped, assaulted on Hogeye Road

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman reported that she was stopped by two vehicles on Hogeye Road and assaulted on Tuesday, July 27.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office on Wednesday, the incident was reported to WSCO just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, when the caller advised that individuals in two vehicles stopped her on Hogeye Road between Highway 265 South and New Sulphur Freewill Baptist Church in Prairie Grove.

The woman reported that a “suspect in one of the vehicles got out and physically assaulted her,” WSCO said.

The incident is currently under investigation.

According to WSCO, a Be On Lookout (BOLO) was sent to area agencies to watch for the vehicles described: a black Chevrolet Tahoe and a black Chevrolet Malibu. The woman said neither vehicle had a license plate.

WSCO says the caller advised that one suspect was “a Hispanic male, heavyset, bald, with a mark on his face, wearing a black shirt and white shorts, and unknown description of other suspect(s).”

If you traveled in the area during this time and saw anything suspicious, contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 444-5712.

The sheriff’s office also issued the following advisory to the public: