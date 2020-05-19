Washington County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing teen

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teen that went missing on Saturday, May 16.

Trinity Kay Costales, 18, was last seen wearing black shorts, a white hooded sweatshirt, and blue shoes.

Costales is 5’3”, 170 pounds.

Costales left her foster home near Springdale at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. She agreed to be home by 9:00 p.m. but never returned.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Costales, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 444-5712.