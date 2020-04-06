Washington County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing teenager

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teenager.

Cloe Simas was reported missing to authorities on April 6 by a family member.

Simas is described 5’5” and 125 lbs, blue eyes, brown hair, pierced ears and a scar on the right elbow.

It is believed Simas may be staying with friends in the Northwest Arkansas area.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Simas, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 444-5712.