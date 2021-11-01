Washington County Sheriff’s Office searching for escapee near Farmington

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) and other area law enforcement are searching near Farmington city limits for a man who escaped from jail in LeFlore County, Oklahoma on Friday, October 29.

Jeromy Call is still at large after escaping from the detention center along with another inmate on Friday. The other escapee, Jason Delao, was arrested on Saturday in Washington County.

Authorities say they believe Call may also be in the area.

On Monday, the WCSO, along with other agencies and emergency crews, is in the area of Appleby & North Highway 170, just outside Farmington city limits, after a reported possible sighting of a suspicious individual.

Law enforcement say they’re concerned this individual could be Call.

He was described as a white male with a beard, unknown color of clothing, carrying something in his hand, possibly a jacket.

If you happen to be in this area, or the area of W. Jeter Loop west of S. 265, and see anything suspicious, police say to not make contact and immediately call 911, or contact WCSO at (479) 444-5712.