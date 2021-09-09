Washington County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 17-year-old.

According to a social media post from WSCO, Elizabeth Nicole Reece was last seen at an address in northeast Washington County at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, wearing a black tank top and black shorts.

According to police, Reece has blond hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on Reece’s whereabouts, contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 444-5712.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers