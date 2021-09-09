Washington County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 17-year-old.

According to a social media post from WSCO, Elizabeth Nicole Reece was last seen at an address in northeast Washington County at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, wearing a black tank top and black shorts.

According to police, Reece has blond hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on Reece’s whereabouts, contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 444-5712.