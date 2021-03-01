Washington County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in multiple car break-ins

WINSLOW, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in a series of car break-ins.

According to a Facebook post from police, on Sunday, February 28, deputies responded to multiple reports of breaking/entering to vehicles in the Winslow area. Police say there were ten different vehicles at different houses, and on different roads, that were burglarized.

All of the vehicles were unlocked, and miscellaneous items were stolen. According to police, it’s been determined that two handguns were also stolen.

If you have any information on the suspect or suspect vehicle, contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 444-5712.