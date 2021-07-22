Washington County Sheriff’s Office searching for woman missing since 2020

LINCOLN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a woman who has been missing since 2020.

Gloria Jean Pike, 73, was last seen in August 2020 in the Lincoln area, according to a Facebook post from WSCO.

She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 160 pounds, and has blond hair and blue eyes.

If you know Pike’s whereabouts, contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 444-5712.

KNWA/FOX24 reached out to WSCO and is awaiting a response for additional details on Pike’s disappearance.