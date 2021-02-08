Washington County State-of-the-County address goes virtual

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Washington County’s State of the County address was virtual today.

Some takeaways from the address:

The county judge’s budget was reduced by 1% from 2019

Washington County saw a 24% increase in new construction from 2019

The Emergency Management department coordinated the disbursement of over 100,000 units of PPE in response to COVID-19

The grants department received more than $10 million in grants.

“We’re one of the fastest-growing regions in the United States. My vision for Washington County is to lead Arkansas by having exemplary leaders making good decisions for better services in Washington County. The state of Washington County is truly bright, and brighter because of what you do every day,” Washington County Judge Joseph Wood said.

Judge Wood said some goals for the county for 2021 include improving leadership in services by focusing on infrastructure, public safety, and employee training.