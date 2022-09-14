WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Economic Opportunity Agency of Washington County (EOA) announced that it still has funds available for assistance with electric bills through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

According to a press release, this federally-funded Summer Cooling Program will end on September 30, or earlier, if funds are exhausted. EOA offers energy assistance for income-eligible households in Washington County.

Regular assistance is available for households that are not past due on their electric bill, and crisis assistance is available for those at risk of disconnection. Households that have received regular and crisis assistance from EOA during the Summer 2022 Energy Assistance Program are not eligible to apply again at this time.

LIHEAP applications, income guidelines, and information are posted on the EOA website at www.eoawc.org. As part of the application process, interviews are conducted by appointment.

To schedule an appointment, call (479) 872-7479, or send an email to liheap@eoawc.org.