Washington County suspends 287(g) program, outlines changes due to COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has suspended its participation for the 287(g) program due to COVID-19.

The program is a partnership between local law enforcement and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The sheriff’s office also outlines changes that have been made due to the pandemic

Read the entire letter below.

The 287(g) program the Washington County Sheriff’s Office has participated in since 2007 is due for a contract renewal by April 30, 2020. I continue to believe it is a good program for the citizens of Washington County, but because of these unprecedented times, and the amount of time and energy we currently have dedicated to the COVID-19 pandemic, I have decided to suspend, indefinitely, our participation in the program. Once everything settles down, and our community returns to some sort of normalcy, my staff and I will re-evaluate. I appreciate your continued support of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Tim Helder, Washington County Sheriff

Some of the changes since COVID-19: