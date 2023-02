FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County is set to begin taking bids on Feb. 10 at 9 a.m. for a major jail expansion.

The county has allotted $20 million in American Rescue Plan funding to expand the Washington County Jail.

This comes after voters rejected a ballot proposal in November for a 0.25% percent sales tax increase to fund the expansion.

There is no information on when the bidding process will end.