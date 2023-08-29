FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The plans to expand the Washington County jail are facing another obstacle.

The county says it is terminating its contract with the construction company hired to build the jail expansion.

Smith-Doyle Contractors, Inc., from Memphis, Tennessee, was the company originally hired to do the job.

County Judge Patrick Deakins says one reason for this move is to find a local construction firm and to hopefully get more responses to the bid packages so the county can have more diverse options to choose from.

“We have the talented contractors and experts here in Washington County and Northwest Arkansas as a region to oversee this project, and it’s time to bring it home and get it finished,” Deakins said.

Deakins says the goal is to have a request for quote posted next week so contractors can look through the project and send in their proposals.

He says the first round sent to the county came back way over budget. So far, he says the county has spent $1.2 million on the project to get architectural renderings and blueprints.