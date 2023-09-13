FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County is moving forward with spending thousands of dollars to appeal two Freedom of Information Act lawsuits.

Justice of the Peace Beth Coger won two FOIA lawsuits against the county. The county said after those rulings it planned to appeal.

The Washington County Quorum Court finance and budget committee supported increasing the county attorney’s budget on September 12 by $20,000 to move forward with those appeals.

The resolution will go before the full quorum court on September 21. If the county accepted the rulings and paid what the judges in both cases laid out it would cost the county between $6,000-$7,000.