FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Quorum Court passed a resolution on August 17 asking Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to continue funding the Northwest Arkansas Crisis Stabilization Unit.

This comes after the state informed the county earlier this summer it would be cutting funding to the unit by $30,000 per month in September.

Judge Patrick Deakins said during the meeting the county is in danger of losing the CSU.