FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County has let go of its criminal justice coordinator.

The county says Drew Smith was let go July 26. She was the first person to hold this position and started on the job in January 2022.

The county will not rehire for the position. However, the work the criminal justice coordinating committee does will continue.

Tad Sours is the spokesperson for Washington County. He explained more about why Smith was let go.

“It was a position that, for the amount of money that came out of Washington County’s budget to cover that position, we just weren’t seeing the output to justify it,” Sours said.

The move comes a week after it was revealed the state is cutting funding to Washington County’s Crisis Stabilization Unit.

However, Sours says Smith’s release is not connected to this loss of funding at all because her position was county-funded and the CSU is state-funded.