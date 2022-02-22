FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington Regional Medical Center announced Tuesday its laboratory recently achieved reaccreditation from the College of American Pathologists, the world’s leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs.

According to a press release, the reaccreditation was earned based on the results of a recent on-site CAP inspection to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients. Inspectors examined the laboratory’s records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examined laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and records, and overall management.

Washington Regional’s lab is among the busiest in the state and performs millions of tests each year. This reaccreditation is the result of strong lab leadership and our team members’ commitment to continuous quality improvement. Dr. Lucas Campbell, medical director of Washington Regional’s laboratory

“Physicians and providers rely on accurate lab tests to help determine the best course of treatment for

each patient. The excellent standard of service provided by our laboratory helps our staff provide high

quality care to our patients,” said Washington Regional Chief Operating Officer and Administrator Birch Wright

The release notes Washington Regional first achieved CAP accreditation in 1978 and was among the first medical labs in Northwest Arkansas to receive the designation. The U.S. federal government also recognizes the CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program as being equal to or more stringent than the government’s own inspection program.