FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington Regional and Fayetteville Public Schools have partnered to help increase the number of certified nursing assistants (CNAs) in Northwest Arkansas.

According to a press release, Washington Regional has provided $10,000 in scholarships for students in Fayetteville Public School’s summer CNA program. The intensive program will prepare ten students to enter the workforce as fully trained CNAs.

Students will also have the opportunity to connect with Washington Regional team members to learn more about future career opportunities.

Washington Regional has a strong relationship with Fayetteville Public Schools, and we are pleased to support this program that connects students to one of the most in-demand health care careers in our region while helping fulfill our mission of improving the health of people in the communities we serve. Lisa Lightner, Executive Director of Talent and Development

This is the third year for the program, which is the first of its kind in the state. It combines

classroom learning and clinical education hours, and students who complete the training will be

eligible to immediately begin working as CNAs.

“We are grateful for Washington Regional’s generosity in support of our Career and Technical

CNA students,” said Lisa Hotsenpiller, FPS Director of Career and Technical Education. “The

partnership with Washington Regional better enables our students to acquire the knowledge and

skills necessary to gain immediate employment as CNAs, one of the region’s most in-demand

careers. We thank them for helping us provide this opportunity for our students.”