Washington Regional announces changes to COVID-19 clinic hours

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington Regional in Fayetteville has changed it’s COVID-19 hotline and screening clinic hours for the holiday weekend.

The COVID hotline and screening clinic will be closed on Thanksgiving day and urgent care will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Friday the hotline and clinic are open from 8 a.m. To 3 p.m. and urgent care will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Additional hours are listed below:

Washington Regional Coronavirus Hotline:

• Saturday, November 28: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

• Sunday, November 29: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Drive-Thru COVID-19 testing:

• Thursday, November 26 (Thanksgiving Day): Closed

• Friday, November 27: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

• Saturday, November 28: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

• Sunday, November 29: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Washington Regional Urgent Care:

• Saturday, November 28: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• Sunday, November 29: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.