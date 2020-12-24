Washington Regional announces holiday changes to COVID-19 clinic hours

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington Regional released the holiday schedule for its COVID-19 clinics and hotline.

The hospital’s coronavirus hotline and drive trough testing will be closed on Christmas day but are open the days after.

The hotline is available Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The drive-thru screening clinic for asymptomatic individuals who have had a direct exposure to someone with COVID-19 is open Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The urgent care clinic for active COVID-19 and respiratory illness symptoms is open on Christmas from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

