Washington Regional answering questions through COVID-19 hotline

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington Regional says it has begun answering questions about the COVID-19 vaccine through its COVID-19 hotline.

Common concerns and questions about the vaccine are related to side effects, safety, how the vaccines work, and whether it is okay to get the vaccine in specific circumstances.

“Regardless of your question or concern, Washington Regional urges those who have not been vaccinated to speak either with your primary care provider or call our COVID-19 Hotline to talk to one of our medical experts, Dr. Mark Thomas, vice president of population health at Washington Regional said.

Those who have vaccine questions can call the hotline at (479) 463-2055 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. The hotline will also continue to offer general information about COVID-19, including providing screenings, testing information and navigation services to people with suspected or confirmed cases of the virus.