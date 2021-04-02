Washington Regional closes drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic due to decreased demand

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington Regional is closing its drive-thru Coronavirus Screening Clinic due to a decrease in testing demand.

According to a press release from the hospital on Friday, the Coronavirus Screening Clinic located 3318 N. Northhills Boulevard in Fayetteville will close today, April 2, 2021.

Testing services will now be consolidated at the Washington Regional Fayetteville Urgent Care location, which will provide COVID-19 testing for both asymptomatic individuals who have been exposed to the virus and people experiencing symptoms of a respiratory illness.

The clinic is located inside the William. L. Bradley Medical Plaza at 3 E. Appleby Road and will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.

If you have another urgent care need not related to COVID-19 or a respiratory illness, the hospital advises to call your primary physician or visit one of Washington Regional’s other Urgent Care locations in Bentonville, Springdale, Rogers, or Harrison.

For more information on the hospital’s response to COVID-19, visit https://www.wregional.com/main/coronavirus.