Washington Regional earns national, regional honors for heart attack care

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville received three Mission: Lifeline® Achievement Awards from the American Heart Association (AHA) for heart attack care.

Washington Regional is the only hospital in Northwest Arkansas to receive the STEMI Receiving Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award and the NSTEMI Silver Award. The third award was a Regional STEMI Achievement Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures outlined by the AHA for the treatment of patients with severe heart attacks.

We are pleased to recognize Washington Regional for their commitment to cardiovascular care. Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the American Heart Association’s quality improvement programs often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates. Lee H. Schwamm, M.D., national chairperson of the Quality Oversight Committee and executive vice chair of neurology, director of acute stroke services, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston.

According to a press release from the hospital, Washington Regional earned the STEMI Receiving Gold Plus award by meeting specific criteria for quick treatment through emergency procedures for patients experiencing an ST elevation myocardial infarction, or STEMI, the deadliest type of heart attack.

Washington Regional achieved the Gold Plus designation by reaching treatment benchmarks for two consecutive calendar years, building upon its previous Silver rating.